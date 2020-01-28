Strs Ohio Buys 44,110 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Timken worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

