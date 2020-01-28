Strs Ohio Buys 46,400 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.38% of Knowles worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.