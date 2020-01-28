Strs Ohio Buys 6,515 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.61 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

