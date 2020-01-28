Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 607,721 Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 607,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Pure Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,167,000 after acquiring an additional 780,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $42,990,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

