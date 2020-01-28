Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,670 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Cinemark worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 127,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

