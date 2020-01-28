Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $252.74 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $175.17 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $243.45. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

