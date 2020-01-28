Strs Ohio Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of National Retail Properties worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.