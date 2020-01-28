Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 137.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 772,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

