Strs Ohio Has $10.61 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Store Capital worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 895,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 3,386.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.