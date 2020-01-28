Strs Ohio Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Workday by 121.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 60.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.04. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

