Strs Ohio Has $11.43 Million Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,322 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of First Horizon National worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 297,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

