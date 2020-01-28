Strs Ohio Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

