Strs Ohio Has $12.17 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:FE opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

