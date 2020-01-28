Strs Ohio Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Property Trust worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,584,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPT opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

