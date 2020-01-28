Strs Ohio Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 218.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.