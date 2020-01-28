Strs Ohio Has $7.21 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.