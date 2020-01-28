Strs Ohio Has $7.46 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 803.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

