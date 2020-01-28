Strs Ohio Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.28% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,953.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of HGV opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

