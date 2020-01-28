Strs Ohio Has $9.07 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Terreno Realty worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

