Strs Ohio Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of KHC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

