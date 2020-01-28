Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 506.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $526,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.