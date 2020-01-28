Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,225,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 603,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,614 shares during the period.

NYSE HPP opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

