Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,516,000 after buying an additional 1,162,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,891,000 after buying an additional 686,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,744,000 after buying an additional 633,558 shares during the period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.