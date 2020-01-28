Strs Ohio Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of TEGNA worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 308.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 674,044 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 58.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

