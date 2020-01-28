Strs Ohio Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.29% of Thor Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

NYSE THO opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

