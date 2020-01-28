Strs Ohio Purchases 11,870 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 251,523 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

