Strs Ohio Purchases 26,310 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

