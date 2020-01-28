Strs Ohio Purchases 4,112 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $210.18.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

