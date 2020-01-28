Strs Ohio Purchases 7,174 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,007,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,331,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.