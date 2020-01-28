Strs Ohio Purchases 7,472 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,438,000 after buying an additional 128,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 76,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.