Strs Ohio Purchases 81,181 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,181 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Vereit worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vereit by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,893,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 508,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,270,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 572,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

