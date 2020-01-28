Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPR stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

