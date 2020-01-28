Strs Ohio Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 404.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 179.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

