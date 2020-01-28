Strs Ohio Sells 14,866 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,611 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,716 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,970 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

LUV stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

