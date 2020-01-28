Strs Ohio Sells 19,746 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.08 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

