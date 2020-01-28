Strs Ohio Sells 44,848 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.46% of M.D.C. worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.