Strs Ohio Sells 4,974 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 72.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $80,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $36,074,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,090.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

