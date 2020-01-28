Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Continental were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

