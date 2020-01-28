Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

