Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.03. Stryker also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.10 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 1,642,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,562. Stryker has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.16.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

