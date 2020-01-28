Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

SYK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 1,642,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,562. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.16.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

