Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 1,702,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.16.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

