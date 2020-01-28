Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,076 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 35.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

