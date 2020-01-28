Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,259 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

