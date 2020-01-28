Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 59,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 776,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in KeyCorp by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.