Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,146,000 after buying an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,690 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

