Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30,937.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

