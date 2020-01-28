Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE LEN opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.