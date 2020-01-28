Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

