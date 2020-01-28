Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

